We are looking for real world GNU/Linux stories!

LinuxCareer has been quarterly monitoring over 10,000 employment ads throughout the world over the last couple of years. These are postings that include a need for some form or fashion of an open source skill set. At the moment, there are over 250 “skills” that are monitored by LinuxCareer. The score that is compiled is the result of the recurrence of that skill in the employment postings.For instance, if the result for Perl is a score of 2,500, it means that Perl skills are being asked for in 2,500 of the 10,000+ job listings that were reviewed. Meanwhile, if Django ends up with a score of 100, it is only being asked for in 100 listings out of over 10,000.